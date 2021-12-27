Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,191 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.49. 2,744,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

