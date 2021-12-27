Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $59,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

HD traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $399.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,769. The stock has a market cap of $417.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

