Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

OSK stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.83. 1,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

