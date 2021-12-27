Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

NFLX stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $612.33. 33,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $644.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

