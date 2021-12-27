Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167,731 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.74. 4,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,758. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

