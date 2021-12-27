Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $48,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.66. 3,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,914. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.