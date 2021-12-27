Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,422. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.27. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$47.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

