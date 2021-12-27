DMScript Hits Market Cap of $211,925.04 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, DMScript has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $211,925.04 and approximately $1,300.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.12 or 0.07929891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.98 or 0.99835623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.