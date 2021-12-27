DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $35.60

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.60, but opened at $36.80. DLocal shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 1,902 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

