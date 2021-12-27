Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,342.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 75,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

