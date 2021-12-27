Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.45

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.45 and last traded at $143.19, with a volume of 189761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,857,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

