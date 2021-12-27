Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.45

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.45 and last traded at $143.19, with a volume of 189761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth $14,889,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $41,425,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,984,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.