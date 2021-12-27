Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $82.10

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.10, but opened at $80.10. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $81.29, with a volume of 354 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 80,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.