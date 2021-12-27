Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,157.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $1.81 million and $13,157.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $33.21 or 0.00064129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

