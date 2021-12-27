DeGate (DG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.47 or 0.07891909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00055865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,526.47 or 1.00146530 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

