DeFine (DFA) Price Reaches $2.23

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $125.03 million and $5.06 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFine has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.12 or 0.07929891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.98 or 0.99835623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,189,165 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

