Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Capitalization of $179.33 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $179.33 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,522,813 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

