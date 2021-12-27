Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

