Davidson Trust Co. Has $691,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 496.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $263.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

