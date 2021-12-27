Davidson Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 9,732 abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Shares of BCI opened at $23.00 on Monday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

