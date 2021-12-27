Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,157 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $173.49 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 145.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.