Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.93 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

