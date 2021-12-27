Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 2,109 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

APTV opened at $161.16 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

