Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on DANOY. Bank of America cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

DANOY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. 451,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

