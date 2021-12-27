D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $104.92 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

