CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 575,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 388,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 189,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

