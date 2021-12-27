CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 56.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

