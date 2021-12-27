CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.
CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 56.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.