CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $37.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 88,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375,693. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

