CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.42 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

CSX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,146,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,223. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CSX by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.