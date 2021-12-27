CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.46

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 211220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

CSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

