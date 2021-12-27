CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $6,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

LAW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 289,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,409. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

