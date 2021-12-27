CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $137.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00230908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.03 or 0.00528146 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00079513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

