CryptoBlades (SKILL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.75 or 0.00020696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.59 or 0.07892244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00077221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.14 or 0.99864439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,602 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

