Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012810 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00127438 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00568332 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

