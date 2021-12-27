Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.17. Cronos Group shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 6,564 shares changing hands.
CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.
The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
