Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.17. Cronos Group shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 6,564 shares changing hands.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

