Critical Review: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 223.44%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than HRsoft.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and HRsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.81 -$8.70 million $0.10 43.80 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HRsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats HRsoft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About HRsoft

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.