Critical Comparison: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Hong Kong Television Network pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Telecom Argentina pays out -363.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

2.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telecom Argentina and Hong Kong Television Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Hong Kong Television Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.52 -$81.15 million ($0.11) -46.82 Hong Kong Television Network $371.04 million 2.51 $23.66 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong Television Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -1.06% -0.87% -0.45% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.