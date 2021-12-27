CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 4.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.81. 12,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,609,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

