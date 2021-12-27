Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $31.85 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $79.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

