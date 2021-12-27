Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $396.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.67 and a 200-day moving average of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

