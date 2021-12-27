Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234,920 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 454,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23.

