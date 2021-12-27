Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

