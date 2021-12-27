Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,822 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

ADBE opened at $569.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $639.95 and a 200-day moving average of $622.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

