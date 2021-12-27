CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CXW remained flat at $$10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 443,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,588. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

