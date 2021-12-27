Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLRS. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $3,263,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

