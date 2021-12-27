Contrasting Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Hywin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million 2.14 -$8.95 million $1.24 13.56 Hywin $277.11 million 0.56 $31.37 million N/A N/A

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Hywin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

