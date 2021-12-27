Compton Financial Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,888 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Southwest Airlines comprises 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,524 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,271 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

