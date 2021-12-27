Compound Price Up 33.6% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $149.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $247.40 or 0.00476835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,296,039 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

