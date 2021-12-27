Comparing Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Veritex pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Veritex and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37% First Business Financial Services 26.49% 15.33% 1.25%

Volatility & Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritex and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 First Business Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritex and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 5.19 $73.88 million $2.42 16.06 First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 1.99 $16.98 million $3.85 7.48

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritex beats First Business Financial Services on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.