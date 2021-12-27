Comparing SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get UMC alerts:

71.7% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UMC and SelectQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote $937.82 million 1.64 $131.05 million $0.51 18.39

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UMC and SelectQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A SelectQuote 0 4 6 0 2.60

SelectQuote has a consensus target price of $23.95, indicating a potential upside of 155.33%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote 8.71% 12.99% 6.15%

Volatility & Risk

UMC has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SelectQuote beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.